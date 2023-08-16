ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Ector County announced Tuesday that it has received an Above and Beyond Silver Aetna Workplace Well-being Award. The award recognizes the district’s commitment to providing well-being resources, programs, and support for employees.

“I’m proud to be part of a school district that emphasizes well-being,” says Yolanda Gordon, ECISD Director of Benefits/Risk Management. “Our well-being program is aligned with ECISD’s district vision and goals. It’s simply part of the way ECISD cares for our staff members and families.”

ECISD opened a Health and Wellness Center for employees and eligible dependents in 2021, which offers care for illnesses, ailments, offers health evaluations, adult immunizations, annual physicals, diabetes management, mental health support, and telehealth services.

The district also supports employees with financial wellbeing seminars, exercise times called Wellness Wednesdays, flu shot clinics, employee counseling sessions, stress management webinars and mammogram events.

In addition, the ECISD Benefits Department also sends a quarterly newsletter to all employees keeping them informed of services available to them. The award is truly the culmination of employees’ desire to live healthier, more active lives and make well-being a priority.

“Congratulations to Ector County ISD,” says Olga Robledo, Louwanna Ward and Tammy Belman, Aetna Account and Support Team. “This recognition shows how they emphasize the importance of employee well-being. We’re proud to be partnered with Ector County ISD.”