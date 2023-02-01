ODESSA/MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County ISD said it is prepared to open Thursday after a three-day closure because of icy roads. While there is a possibility for showers overnight, temperatures are expected to warm up, prompting the District to call for a two-hour delay. Buses will also run on a two-hour delay.

ECISD said the transportation employees will check road conditions early tomorrow morning, If ECISD decides to cancel instead, parents will know by 6:30 a.m.

Additionally, Midland ISD also plans to open Thursday, also with a two-hour delay. Elementary campuses will begin at 9:45 a.m., and secondary campuses will follow at 10:40 a.m. MISD will also evaluate the roads in the morning and call for cancellation if needed.