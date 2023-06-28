ATLANTA, Georgia (KMID/KPEJ) – Leaders from Ector County ISD Curriculum & Instruction division are presenting at the NWEA Fusion Conference this week.

With the conference drawing an audience of educators from across the globe, a release from ECISD says that its use of the NWEA MAP (Measure of Academic Success) assessment has shown quite a bit of success which earned ECISD an invitation to this conference. This year’s theme is Rise. Build. Thrive.

ECISD Associate Superintendent of Curriculum & Instruction, Dr. Lilia Náñez, and Executive Director of Curriculum & Instruction, Lisa Wills, joined FEV Tutor in showcasing how the district’s use of high-impact tutoring helped fill in students’ achievement gaps coming out of COVID.

The model featured the use of NWEA MAP (Measure of Academic Progress) Growth results, and how those can be used to personalize tutoring plans for each student.

Náñez and Wills will deliver a session Thursday on the broader implications and possibilities with using the NWEA MAP assessment.

The release says it was the key measurement tool for high-impact tutoring and also drives other initiatives, such as Teacher Incentive Allotment designations, the Opportunity Culture staffing model, and the implementation of Blended Learning. Also stating that student growth is the key in all of these areas, with the MAP assessment having proven to be an accurate tool for measuring student progress.

“We are excited to share the good news of ECISD with school districts across the country so that they can learn from the work that we’re doing, and can improve outcomes for the children within their own school systems,” said ECISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Scott Muri.

According to the NWEA’s website, it is a research-based, mission driven organization which supports students and educators through the creation of assessment solutions that measure growth and proficiency, while providing insights to help tailor instruction. NWEA has developed Pre-K-12 assessments and professional learning offerings for 40 years and tools which are trusted by more than 9,500 schools, districts, and education agencies in 145 countries.