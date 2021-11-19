ECISD issues statement following Burger King brawl, two arrested

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Around 8:55 a.m. Friday, the Odessa Police Department responded to Burger King on 42nd Street after a fight broke out between dozens of students.

An OPD spokesperson said two students were arrested and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

In a statement to us, Ector County ISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri said, “This senseless act of violence is completely unacceptable and depicts a group of our students at their worst. We apologize to the employees and patrons of Burger King who witnessed this heinous incident. We are cooperating with the Odessa Police Department and understand there will be criminal charges. In addition, we will have school discipline for all involved. We will also be working with those students involved and their parents to make sure all understand this type of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. An incident like this damages all of us, and we have work to do to redeem our image in the eyes of our community.”

Dr. Muri said the behavior displayed by those in the fight today is not reflective of the majority of ECISD students.

“Today, 99% of our students came to school and had a great day of learning. And that is the expectation we have of our students everyday,” he said.

Business owners in the area say there are fights in their parking lots and inside their businesses multiple times a week.