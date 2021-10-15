ECISD issues statement after Nimitz teacher arrested for online solicitation of a minor

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Ector County ISD has issued a statement after learning Nimitz Middle School teacher Jovan Jacob Lopez Pando was arrested by Odessa Police following an investigation involving minor children.

Pando, 28, has been charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor, a second-degree felony. OPD did not release many details about the crime, but said the arrest comes as part of an on-going investigation of the Crimes Against Persons Unit.

ECISD said Pando was previously placed on administrative leave when the school was informed about the allegations against him.

A statement made by ECISD reads, in part, “We have been working with the police since that time. The professional expectations for our staff members are very clear, and this type of behavior will not be tolerated. The safety of our students is top priority, and we will continue to work with law enforcement as they investigate this situation.”

Pando is currently being held in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.