ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – This week, Ector County ISD will be installing 3,500 high-quality air purifiers that will help fight the air particles of COVID-19. Every school in the district will receive them in their classrooms and staff members’ offices.

Brandon Reyes, ECISD executive director of operations says, “They’re small but powerful, removing up to 99% of harmful particles from the air. They can clean about 2,200 square feet of space in about an hour.”

He also states, ” We wanted to help provide an additional barrier in the classroom and the offices to help protect our staff and students.”

ECISD has received about 1.2 million dollars in grants for these air purifiers for the health of the students and staff.

Staff member, Maria Jimenez says, she thinks this is a step forward but students and staff should not stop wearing masks.