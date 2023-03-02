ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County ISD will be holding the event Thursday, March 2 at the Odessa High School Performing Arts Center.

This will be to take a look at the progress made on multiple strategic plan initiatives.

There will be catering from the Culinary Arts students, as well as music and entertainment from the state-qualifying Broncho Mariachi and three-time All-State Musician and an aspiring cellist.

The presentation will be hosted by Ector County ISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri.

The opening reception and music will start at 6:30pm with the program beginning at 7pm.