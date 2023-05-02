ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County ISD will be honoring some of the best and brightest seniors with their family, favorite teacher, principals, district leaders, and school board members.

44 students across 9 categories will be recognized, with students receiving a medallion to wear at graduation later this month.

The Awards for Excellence begins tonight at 6:30pm, at the MCM Elegante. There will be dinner and a performance by the Odessa High School Harps, followed by the awards ceremony at about 7:15pm.