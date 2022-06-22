ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- In the aftermath of a deadly school shooting in Uvalde, communities across the country are asking questions about preparedness in local schools. Today, Ector County ISD, in partnership with law enforcement agencies from across Odessa and Ector County, held an active shooter drill at Odessa High School to practice for the worst-case scenario.

Today’s exercises focused on solo officer response to make sure officers know how to handle situations on their own. Officers also practiced communicating with others and learned how to best work as a team.

ECISD Assistant Police Chief Jeff Daniels said this type of training will help ensure local agencies know how to respond so that no one is caught off guard if tragedy strikes, especially after agencies in Uvalde have been questioned about the events during the shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

“I think it brings to light that training is needed and more training is needed. You know, you can never train enough. Uvalde is a very unfortunate incident but…it brings light to law enforcement…how can we prepare better to respond to emergencies like that,” Daniels said.

Aside from these drills, ECISD said it works to keep campuses secure so that hopefully, the skills learned never need to be tested in a real life situation. In an interview shortly after the Uvalde shooting, Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri assured parents that all ECISD campuses have “secure access procedures” in place.

This means that visitors from outside each school are required to check in with an ID before being issued a pass that allows them to access the rest of the school. Historically, this has also included locked doors with only one entrance available to outside guests, especially on elementary campuses.

Additionally, district police have a strong on-campus presence and are ready to step in during any emergency.