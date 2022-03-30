ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – ECISD hosted its weekly board meeting Tuesday night and trustees voted on the new name of Blackshear Elementary’s school auditorium.

This change comes after a 6-0 trustees vote to approve naming the auditorium after a longtime board member of Head Start and sponsor, Ms. Frizella C. Whitiker.



Ms. Whitaker moved to Odessa more than 40 years ago but originally grew up in Austin, Texas where she attended the Historically Black College, Huston-Tilliston University. In 1950, Whitaker graduated then known as Samuel Huston University, and later moved to Odessa to teach in ECISD at former Blackshear High School, now named Blackshear Magnet Elementary.



After teaching at Ector Junior High School as an English teacher, Ms. Whitaker later retired as an educator in 1986. Since moving to Odessa. Ms. Whitaker joined the Black Cultural Council and is a current board member of the organization and is also a member of Mackey Chapel of the United Methodist Church.