ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County ISD will be holding 6 graduation ceremonies for the ECISD class of 2023.

Odessa Collegiate Academy will be holding its ceremony at the Odessa College Sports Center on Friday, May 19 th at 6pm.

at 6pm. OCTECHS will also be holding its ceremony at the OC Sports Center on Friday, May 19th, at 8pm.

OCA and OCTECHs are both early college high schools. Most of these seniors will be graduating from high school one week after earning an associate’s degree from Odessa College.

GHWB New Tech Odessa’s ceremony will be at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, May 23 rd at 7pm.

at 7pm. Permian High School’s ceremony will be at Ratliff Stadium on Thursday, May 25 th at 8:30pm.

at 8:30pm. Odessa High School’s ceremony will also be at Ratliff Stadium, on Friday, May 26th at 8:30pm.

Congratulations to all ECISD seniors who will be graduating this weekend!