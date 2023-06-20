ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County ISD Board of Trustees approved a compensation plan at the ECISD board meeting Tuesday, establishing the starting teacher salary of $60,600, while also giving raises to other employees.

According to a release by ECISD, all employees on the teacher pay scale, including librarians and nurses, are to receive a $2,000 raise, while all other professional and hourly employees will receive a 3% increase, based on the mid-point of their individual pay scale.

The plan also includes stipends, supplemental pay, such as the Teacher Incentive Allotment and Opportunity Culture pay, and the developing principal incentive allotment.

The overall compensation package invests about $9 million into the people employed at ECISD.