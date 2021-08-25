ECISD expected to approve mask requirement

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas- The Ector County Independent School District Board of Trustees is expected to approve a temporary mask requirement during an emergency meeting Thursday.

The meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the Administration Building at 802 N Sam Houston.

The school district has seen COVID-19 case numbers increase among both students and teachers with the beginning of an in-person school year.

“We are calling this a temporary mask requirement. Our goal is certainly not to make this permanent,” said ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri. “We recognize today in our own community and in our school system our COVID numbers are excessive and we must do something to keep our students and staff members safe.”