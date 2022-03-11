ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Ector County ISD today announced its Director of Talent Development, Ashley Osborne, has been appointed to the Texas Education Agency’s Teacher Vacancy Task Force.

Districts across Texas have struggled in recent years to find qualified teachers, especially amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that prompted many teachers to resign amid changing expectations, health concerns, and virtual classrooms. However, Osborne, a 15-year veteran of the public education system said ECISD has been steadily moving in the opposite direction for the last few years.

“I just feel very thankful and honored to participate in the task force, share what we’re doing here in ECISD because we know it’s working. Most districts are trending in the opposite direction than we are in terms of teacher veterans,” she said.

And the numbers back up her statement. In August of 2019, ECISD had 356 teacher vacancies, the current figure is about 50 vacancies. The district said the hiring success is a direct result of several human resource and teacher development strategies put in place over the last couple of years.