ECTOR COUNTY, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) – “We feel very confident in the safety measures we have in place and we will continue to put safety measures in place,” said ECISD Superintendent, Dr. Scott Muri.

“ECISD puts safety priority for families and their children. We want them to know your student is safe on campus,” said ECISD Police Chief Jeff Daniels.

On the tragic anniversary of the mass school shooting in Uvalde… Here’s a look at how Ector County ISD is keeping your children safe.

Since May of 2022, ECISD has implemented its own safety measures for extra security as well as fulfilled state-mandated standards for safety.

“What’s happening right now, currently we are adding intruder-resistant film to the front doors. So, any glass doors that are exterior to our campuses and the windows that are adjacent to those doors- we actually have a company, literally today, installing this film at every school in ECISD,” said Dr. Muri.

ECISD has had an existing police force in place for years and even added three officers to the force.

“We now do safety checks in each of our schools once a week- so every single week, every single school has a safety audit that is conducted by one of those police officers that we’ve added to the force. We now lock all of our interior doors- prior to 2020 all exterior doors were locked and now we lock every interior door in each school in ECISD,” said Dr. Muri. “So the film that we’re getting is- we’ve received some state funding for that so it is a state requirement whereas the locking of our interior doors, that’s an internal decision that we made. Adding capacity to our officers- that was an internal decision that we made.”

It’s all in an effort to keep unwanted people from getting into our campuses.

“We have a hall pass program that scans every visitor that comes on our campus and identifies that person. It lets us know if they’re wanted, or on the sex offenders list, or maybe just someone we put on the list that we don’t want on our campuses,” said Chief Daniels.

Dr. Muri says there’s also room for improvement.

“Panic buttons, for example, a bill that’s already passed into law and signed by the governor this week requires panic buttons at each of our schools. We’ve actually already purchased the software for that so our teachers will have access in every classroom in ECISD to simply push a button and it will automatically contact law enforcement officials,” said Dr. Muri.

Another issue being discussed across the state is on-campus officers stationed at doorways and entrances.

“I fully support having an ECISD police officer on all of our campuses. Our challenge right now, the reason we don’t have them at every elementary is a funding opportunity. Again the state legislature is looking at that, things are looking good to have some more safety dollars,” said Dr. Muri.

There’s also mandated training all school employees undergo.

“Every ECISD team member receives active shooter training and SRP training which is standard response training, which is state mandated for schools,” said Chief Daniels.

Along with ALERTT training for ECISD police officers.

“They have that training every summer and that is 16 hours, and during the school year, we’ll put on additional training, as timing permits, of alert training as well, just in the preparedness of an active shooter event,” said Chief Daniels.

There’s also the possibility of an increased student safety allocation from 9 dollars to 100, which would allow for even more upgrades for safety within the district. That bill is still up for a vote.

ECISD also has a district team that includes police officers, sheriff’s deputies, local college leaders, and mental health providers that meet on a frequent basis to handle any situations that arise on campus.