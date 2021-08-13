ECISD dealing with bussing miscommunications during first week

ODESSA, Texas- (Nexstar) Parents have raised concerns during the first week of school for Ector County Independent School District (ECISD) over bussing.

Some parents still haven’t received any bus route information for their child.

The sudden change in bussing enrollment may have something to do with the information logjam.

“Through the summer months we had 3,000 kids registered to ride a bus for this coming year,” said ECISD Chief Communications Officer Mike Adkins. “Since August 2nd, we’ve had 3,000 more students register to ride a bus. So that is a lot of adjusting and a lot of additions in a very short time frame.”