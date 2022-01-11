ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – Ector County Independent School District announced today that its accepting applications for a new program called ‘Para 2 Teacher’. Paraprofessionals are specially trained and educationally credited workers that assist students in schools under the supervision of a teacher that they’re assigned.

The Para 2 Teacher program is a part of ECISD’s pipeline program to find and develop teachers. This opportunity will provide funding for 6 paraprofessionals to complete a Bachelors degree, a certification program, and all other additional money will go towards their living expenses.

The Para 2 Teacher program is possible because of the funding that ECISD received from the Texas Education Agency. A portion of the money received is delegated to the ‘Grow Your Own’ program, which provides the necessary support for paraprofessionals to become certified teachers.

Paraprofessionals can learn more about how to apply for the Para 2 Teacher program here.

Applications are being accepted now through January 24, 2022.