ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County ISD has announced it is considering pay raises for staff members. Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri made five compensation recommendations to Trustees at Tuesday night’s board meeting. Those recommendations are outlined below:

3% (of midpoint) pay increase for all campus-based professionals

Starting teacher pay increase to $58,750 (currently $57,000); all teachers receive a $1,820 increase

2% (of midpoint) pay increase for all central office professionals

4% (of midpoint) pay increase for all hourly employees (school-based or central office)

Raise minimum wage to $15/hour (this is up from $10/hour two years ago)

The district said compensation is a key piece of recruiting and retaining highly effective team members, and ECISD has focused on raising pay and improving benefits for employees. If approved, these raises would be implemented this coming school year.