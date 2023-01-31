ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County ISD has announced that all campuses and offices will be closed Wednesday, February 1, amid worsening weather conditions.
Makeup days will be announced as soon as a decision is reached by the District.
by: Erica Miller
