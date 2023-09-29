ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One person was injured amid a school bus crash Friday morning.

According to the Odessa Police Department, around 10:49 a.m. on September 28, officers and crews with Odessa Fire Rescue responded to Permian Drive and Melody Lane to investigate a crash involving an Ector County ISD school bus. Investigators said the driver of the bus, which was carrying 24 students, was traveling west on Melody lane and failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign.

OPD said the bus struck a red Ford Focus that was traveling south on Permian Drive. That driver, who has not been named, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The driver of the school bus was cited for Failing to Yield the Right of Way.