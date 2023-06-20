ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- In partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of the Permian Basin and Ector County ISD, Homeland Security Investigations announced the Sextortion Parent Training Program.

This program is aimed at empowering parents with the knowledge and tools necessary to protect their children from the dangers of online sextortion.

Children are increasingly vulnerable to online threats, and sextortion has emerged as a particularly disturbing crime, ECISD says in a press release. Sextortion involves coercing individuals, often minors, into providing explicit content or engaging in sexual activities under the threat of blackmail or public exposure.

Recognizing the urgency to address the issue, HSI, partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of the Permian Basin and ECISD, has committed to equipping parents with skills to safeguard their children’s online well-being.

While the first session was one week ago, two more sessions are planned. The first of the two will be on Tuesday, June 20th from 5:30pm to 6:30pm at 800 E. 13th Street. The third session will be on Tuesday, June 27th from 5:30pm to 6:30pm at the Boys and Girls Club at 1476 N. Knox Avenue.