ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County ISD Board of Trustees met Tuesday to discuss and solidify plans for a November school bond. Trustees said they have been “pleased” with the positive feedback received from the community during recent Town Hall meetings. The district must decide by August 21, in order to place the bond on the upcoming ballot.

District leaders said voters may see a total of three propositions on the ballot, in order to comply with Texas school bond law. Here’s an example of what those propositions could include:

Prop A – New Career & Technical Education Center, new middle school, Priority 1 and Priority 2 maintenance and repairs, Transportation Department needs, Fine Arts Department needs, Technology needs, Transition Learning Center needs, and Agriculture Farm needs, plus land for new MS and CTE center.

Prop B – Ratliff Stadium and Ratliff Stadium Complex items; this would include any Priority 1 and Priority 2 maintenance needs at the stadium complex identified in the Facilities Assessment report.

Prop C – Odessa High School indoor practice facility and Permian High School indoor turf replacement.

According to the law, the athletics projects are either not on school property and/or not attached to an academic school building and, therefore, must be separate bond proposals for voters to consider. Trustees could also decide to offer more than 3 propositions.

The district does not own property for the CTE Center nor the middle school, but land purchase can be added to a bond proposal. ECISD could add the cost of land purchase to a final bond proposal and still move forward without increasing the tax rate. About 40 acres will be needed for each site; Trustees are focused on building the middle school in west Ector County, and the CTE Center in south Odessa.

Trustees will consider officially calling for the bond packages at next week’s meeting.