ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County ISD’s Bond Advisory Committee will meet Thursday evening to hold its first public meeting. The meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m. at New Tech Odessa at 300 E 29th Street.

The District announced late last year that it would revamp its approach following the failure of a nearly $400 million bond proposal in May of last year. Many voters expressed concern about the proposal, citing concerns about cost, as well as the proposed location for a third high school.

Last October, Board Trustees asked Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri to create a plan for a new bond committee and a potential timeline for a bond election. Dr. Muri them tasked a newly formed committee to work on a facility review and bond proposal through May, and then present a proposal to Trustees in June. Trustees plan to take the summer months to consider any proposal before ultimately deciding this coming August whether or not to call a bond election for November 2023.

In regard to the structure of the bond committee, Dr. Muri recommended one parent (non-employee) from each school for a total of 44 parents; one staff member from each school; 10 students; 21 community members (3 recommended by each school board member); 10 principals/assistant principals; and 15 administrative department reps; for a total of 144 committee members.

Trustees asked that an alternate parent and staff member be named for each school in case someone cannot attend every meeting. They agreed that having parents make up the largest part of the committee is important because “any bond proposal is about creating better conditions and opportunities for students to learn and thrive”.