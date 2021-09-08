ECISD Bond Committee asking for community input

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Ector County ISD’s Bond Committee will hold two community meetings next week. Anyone interested in invited to come hear about the work the committee is doing, as well as speak to committee members about their ideas for the future of ECISD.

“What are your thought and opinions about the future, from a facilities perspective, of Ector County Independent School District? We invite all members of our community to join us,” said ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri.

The first meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m. September 15 in the Odessa High School fine arts building. The second meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m. September 16 and will be held in the library at Permian High School.

In December, the committee will present its facilities assessment and the board will decide on whether to call for a bond election.