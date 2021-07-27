ECISD Bond Advisory Committee to hold second public meeting

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- A public meeting of the Ector County Independent School District Bond Advisory Committee to discuss a possible bond issue has been scheduled for Thursday.

The meeting will take place at 6:00 p.m. July 29 in the Cavazos Elementary Gymnasium located at 9301 W. 16th Street.

In June, ECISD trustees voted to form the committee made up of at least five students, 46 parents, 44 community members, 11 certified staff members, seven principals and assistant principals, and 17 administrators. The committee has been tasked with reviewing the conditions of ECISD’s existing facilities as well as the projections for future enrollment and the future facility needs of the district.

According to ECISD, the committee will meet throughout the summer and upcoming fall semester and will hear input from the community at several public meetings. In December, the committee will offer its recommendations to the trustees. The board will then have until February of 2022 to decide on whether it will call for a bond election next May.