ECISD board votes to keep tax rate the same

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Some good news for tax payers in Ector County as the Ector County Board of Trustees has voted not to increase the tax rate.

In fact, the board has voted not to raise the rate for the past three years. The rate will remain at $1.17 per $100 valuation.

“I commend the Board of Trustees for their good stewardship of our dollars and for making the wise decision on keeping the tax rate the same,” said Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri in a media call Wednesday.

Additionally, Muri said the board also decided to pay some bonds off a little early. On September 21, the board announced it will pay off nearly $5.5 million in bonds which will save tax payers around $2.5 million dollars in interest.