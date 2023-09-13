ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County ISD trustees voted Tuesday night to extend Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri’s contract for one, to June 30, 2028. The decision also came with a three percent increase in salary, bringing his pay to $328,801.56 per year, as well as an increase in vacation days, from 20 to 30 per contract year. Trustees also voted to modify his contract to all him to be paid for all earned, but unused, vacation days.

Under Muri’s leadership, ECSID schools earned a “B” rating from the Texas Education Agency for the first time. The number of schools rated “A” more than doubled from 3 to 7. The number of schools rated “B” doubled from 6 to 12, 5 schools grew from an “F” to a “B”. The graduation rate of 85.5% in 2022 was reported as the highest in at least 20 years and kindergarten readiness rose to 14%, according to data received in 2022.

Also in 2022, Muri was named the Region 18 Superintendent of the Year in June. He said the interview committee was inspired by the district’s growth and improvements in so many areas.

Last week, Muri was selected to join the board of directors for Chiefs for Change, a bipartisan network of diverse school superintendents and state education leaders. The Chiefs for Change network supports members and provides technical assistance, advocates for the adoption of effective policies and practices, and develops the next generation of bold, student-focused superintendents.

Muri and ECISD were featured in the network’s latest report, Accelerating Learning: How K-12 Systems are Moving Forward and Making Gains. That report, issued last week, outlines strategies districts and states are using to improve academic performance in key areas.