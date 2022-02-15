ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Ector County ISD trustees voted Tuesday to add a bond proposal to the ballot in May. The $398,255,000 bond will be split into two propositions.

Proposition A will focus on building a new Career and Technical Education facility to expand job training and career education, maintenance of existing buildings, and technology upgrades. Proposition B would provide funding for a new high school, something Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri said earlier this year that respondents to a survey, conducted by the district as part the bond process, seemed to support.

In fact, Muri said the “vast majority” of those surveyed said they would support building two additional high schools to help alleviate overcrowding at both Odessa and Permian High Schools.

Voters will see both proposals on the ballot when they head to the polls on May 7. It is important to note, the propositions could pass separately or together.

In 2021, the district formed a bond committee which conducted a thorough inspection of every building owned by the district. The committee presented its findings and recommendations to the board in early January.

The last time Ector County voters approved a school bond proposal was in 2012, a 2017 proposal failed.