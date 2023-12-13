ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- While Ector County ISD leaders are looking ahead to the future with much anticipated new construction and technology, thanks to the passage of Proposition A, a $424,263,000 bond passed last November that will bring a new Career and Technical Education Center, a new middle school, repairs and renovations district-wide, and more to students in Odessa, the Board of Trustees must now tackle a gloomy budget forecast for the 2024-2025 school year.

During Tuesday evening’s board meeting, trustees discussed their priorities for the coming school year. Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri opened the conversation reminding trustees that budget discussions are typical each December, but said this year, the circumstances surrounding the looming budget are different: with no additional funding from the State for public education, the budget will be very tight next year.

As things look now, the revenue stream for the upcoming school year looks to be the same as this year, about $334 million. The issue at hand? ECISD gave raises this year and approved maintenance projects anticipating that state revenue from the record surplus in the Rainy Day Fund would be allocated for public schools. However, that didn’t happen during the regular legislative session and there’s no word on any legislative special session regarding public education funding.

Now, trustees must look at potential cuts for next year. District leaders said federal ESSER funds will come to an end this year and they don’t want to use fund balance to cover more costs because that fund serve as the “emergency fund” to be used for critical, immediate needs.

Trustees discussed starting with areas farthest away from students, when discussing cuts, hiring freezes, and operational efficiencies and said work on the budget will require a look across the entire district. In short, ECISD said it’s in a bad position, as are other school districts in Texas, because the legislature chose not to provide new funding for schools this year.

Now, the district is asking parents to help by sending their students to school every day because daily attendance equals revenue. ECISD daily attendance is currently around 92%, compared to about 95% prior to the onset of the pandemic.