ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- After months of study, meeting with community members, and planning, the Ector County ISD Board of Trustees unanimously called for a November bond election. The bond will come as three propositions for a total of $436,109,000 and will not require an increase in the district’s tax rate.

Here’s a look at what each proposition will entail:

Prop A – $424,263,000

New Career & Technical Education Center to be located in south Odessa/Ector County

to be located in south Odessa/Ector County New middle school to be located in west Ector County

to be located in west Ector County Districtwide maintenance and repairs

Transportation Department: bus purchases and a new Transportation Facility

bus purchases and a new Transportation Facility Technology Department: replacement of district phone system, PA/Bell/Clock/Fire Alarm system replacements; security camera refresh; classroom interactive flat panels; large group instruction area audio/visual equipment

replacement of district phone system, PA/Bell/Clock/Fire Alarm system replacements; security camera refresh; classroom interactive flat panels; large group instruction area audio/visual equipment Fine Arts Department: complete renovation of the Permian High School Auditorium; replace outdated instruments; performance risers for all middle school choirs; classroom instruments for elementary campuses; uniforms for middle school bands and mariachi; JROTC facility needs

complete renovation of the Permian High School Auditorium; replace outdated instruments; performance risers for all middle school choirs; classroom instruments for elementary campuses; uniforms for middle school bands and mariachi; JROTC facility needs Transition Learning Center: compete replacement of facility for students with special needs learning to transition from school to the workforce

compete replacement of facility for students with special needs learning to transition from school to the workforce Agriculture Farm: complete replacement of classroom buildings and barns

complete replacement of classroom buildings and barns Athletics Department: LED lighting at the Odessa High School baseball and tennis stadiums; LED lighting at the Permian High School baseball stadium; Resurfacing of tennis stadiums at all middle schools; Replacement of indoor bleachers in main gyms of all middle schools

Proposition A includes the cost of land purchase for new CTE Center and new middle school

Prop B – $8,096,000

Ratliff Stadium items; concrete overlay of bleachers; update restrooms; LED lighting for stadium parking lot; LED lighting at track/field even venue; air conditioning/heating for south building locker rooms; replace one grass field with artificial turf; (also includes any major maintenance needs at the stadium complex identified in Facilities Assessment report)

Prop C – $3,750,000

New Odessa High School indoor practice facility and Permian High School indoor turf replacement.

According to the law, these indoor practice facilities must be separate bond proposals for voters to consider.

The last successful bond election came in 2012 when voters approved the construction of three new elementary schools (Buice, Downing and West), and the expansion of Odessa High School and Permian High School to accommodate freshmen on campus.