ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Ector County ISD Board of Trustees held their October Workshop on Tuesday, October 10th, authorizing the purchase of land relating to the new middle school in the 2023 bond election, among other items.

Board Trustees voted 7-0, authorizing the negotiation and execution of a contract for 40 acres on South Tipp Avenue in West Odessa. Costing $18,000 per acre, or $720,000 total, the site would be the location of the new middle school in west Ector County, if passed by voters.

Trustees also voted unanimously to authorize the negotiation and execution of a contract for 169 acres at 9301 Andrews Highway, costing $3.4 million. ECISD says this site is unrelated to an current bond but will be available for future growth in north Ector County.

You can learn more about the meeting here.