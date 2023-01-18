ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County ISD Trustees met Tuesday night for a regularly scheduled board meeting and considered several agenda items aimed at enhancing safety and security measures districtwide.

First, Trustees approved the purchase of three new police vehicles and 33 sets of soft and hard body armor for school district police officers. Additionally, board members agreed to move forward three grant applications that, if approved, would help with campus security.

The first grant will be submitted to the Rifle Resistant Body Armor grant program FY (fiscal year) 2024. On December 12, 2022, Governor Abbott announced the FY 2024 Rifle Resistant Body Armor Grant Program for the Criminal Justice Division of the Office of the Governor; the opportunity to apply for this grant under the Governor’s office will enable ECISD to purchase bullet resistant vests, ballistic plates and plate carriers which the Police Department cannot currently afford.

The second grant will be to the Office of the Governor for Project Safe Neighborhoods grant program FY 2024. The grant opportunity was also announced on December 12, and the opportunity to apply will enable ECISD to develop evidence-based activities to prevent violent crimes in targeted geographic areas in order to reduce violence, crime and incarceration rates.

Lastly, ECISD will submit a grant to the Office of the Governor for Bullet-Resistant Shields for ECISD frontline police officers. Also announced On December 12, the opportunity to apply for this grant under the Governor’s office will enable ECISD to purchase additional equipment (shields) critical to school security, which the Police Department cannot currently afford. This grant will enable the district to equip new and additional officers with this type of equipment.