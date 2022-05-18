ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County ISD trustees unanimously approved pay raises, including an increase in starting pay for first year teachers, during Tuesday night’s meeting. ECISD said compensation is a key piece for recruiting and retaining employees and the district has focused on raising pay and improving benefits for all employees to remain competitive with other school districts.

The board has approved the following for the 2022-2023 school year:

3% (of midpoint) pay increase for all professional employees (campus-based and central office).

Starting teacher pay increase to $58,750 (from $57,000); all teachers will receive a $1,820 increase.

4% (of midpoint) pay increase for all hourly employees (school-based or central office).

Raise minimum wage to $15/hour (this is up from $10/hour two years ago).

If you would like to view the full 2022-23 Salary Schedule, you may do so here.