ECISD back to in-person learning on first day

ODESSA, Texas- Ector County Independent School District (ECISD) returned to in-person learning to begin the 2021-22 school year.

The lessons learned from the previous year are already influencing the structure of school days.

For example, at Wilson & Young Medal of Honor Middle School there were only sixth graders in attendance on the first day.

“Sixth grade and ninth grade, we’ve seen across the country that that’s a difficult transition for kids,” said Ector County superintendent Scott Muri. “They’re in a new school, different expectations and we wanted to give our sixth graders and ninth graders that opportunity to be a bit more comfortable so that once academics start for them they’re successful and we’re seeing that today.”