ECISD asking campuses to adjust traditional ‘Meet the Teacher’ event

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Ector County ISD has asked each campus to make some adjustments to their traditional Meet the Teacher event.

According to an ECISD spokesperson, as a precaution, campuses have been asked to find alternative ways for students and parents to connect with their teacher prior to the beginning of the school year. Rather than allowing all students and parents inside a school at once, some campuses will offer virtual options, while other campuses will move the event outdoors. Parents should contact their regular campus to find out when meet the teacher events will take place, and in what manner the event will take place.

Schools will open their doors to students next week, and all students will attend in-person classes this year. ECISD says they strongly recommend that students wear masks as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.