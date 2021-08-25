ECISD asking board to consider temporary mask requirement

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Ector County ISD is looking to introduce a temporary mask requirement which could begin as early as Friday.

According to the district, the board of trustees is expected to approve the resolution during an emergency board meeting scheduled for Thursday.

If the resolution passes, all staff members will begin wearing masks inside any ECISD owned facility or bus starting Friday. Students and campus visitors will be expected to mask up by August 30.

There are 536 students and staff members within the district who are positive for the virus, according to superintendent Dr. Scott Muri. More than a thousand people across the district have been quarantined since the beginning of the school year.

“We recognize today, in our own community, and in our school system, our COVID numbers are excessive, and we must do something to keep our students and staff members safe. We must do something to keep our students and staff members in school,” Muri said.