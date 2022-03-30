ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Tuesday evening, Ector County ISD Trustees approved an agreement with the University of Texas Permian Basin STEM Academy. Beginning this July, UTPB STEM students will become a part of ECISD while the school will maintain its charter independence.

Currently enrolled students will be allowed to remain as part of the STEM family and any open spots will be filled through ECISD’s Choice School lottery.

In May of 2019, UTPB announced that financial concerns had the University looking for an educational partnership that would allow STEM to keep its doors open to its kindergarten through twelfth grade students, many of whom had been enrolled in STEM since the beginning. Initially, UTPB said it would partner with IDEA Public Schools, but that plan was met with backlash from parents after IDEA said it would not guarantee a spot for currently enrolled students, nor would it guarantee that STEM teachers would have a job. Parents were also concerned that the STEM learning model would be scrapped for an IDEA way of learning.

Following the backlash, UTPB President Dr. Sandra Woodley said the University would continue searching for other options that would focus on retaining students and staff, keeping the STEM project-based instructional model, and establishing a long-term plan of action for permanent facilities.

The partnership with ECISD will allow for new opportunities for STEM students, specifically, STEM students will now have access to ECISD services and extra-curricular activities, such as sports, choir, and band.