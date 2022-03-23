ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Ector County ISD held a board meeting Tuesday night and one item on the agenda was to approve a location for a new high school, should the bond to build the school pass in May. Trustees voted unanimously to build that school on district owned land at the intersection of Faudree Road and Yukon Road.

In September of 2015, ECISD purchased 100 acres of land in that fast-growth area for a little more than $2 million as a potential site for new schools. Parks Bell Ranch, which is across the street from the site, is currently home to 5,000 families with plans for more housing. A density map of high school-aged students, part of the most recent demographic study, shows the highest growth of high school-aged students over the next 5-6 years is projected to be in the northeast section of Ector County, around the 100 acres already owned by ECISD.

Here is what voters will be deciding in May: The $398,255,000 bond will consist of two propositions: Prop A, and Prop B. Proposition A will set aside more than $130 million for maintenance and repair projects for existing buildings in the district. Proposition B would set aside funds to build a third high school. You can find a complete break down of the propositions here.

Trustees also discussed the need for another high school in the future in West Odessa as student population growth is occurring there, too, but in smaller numbers. However, building that school would require a bond at some point in the future.