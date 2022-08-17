ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – This week Ector County Independent School District Board of Trustees voted 7-0 to approve a data-sharing agreement with FEV-Tutoring and Brown University. The new agreement will expand research on how the district implements virtual, high-impact tutoring for students.

According to a recent news release, Brown University will use the student data and test research models of virtual tutoring. ECISD states that the research models of virtual tutoring will be tested for efficacy and a better understanding of how to implement high-impact tutoring.

The program Air Tutors is one of the virtual, high-impact tutoring providers used by ECISD. According to the news release, this new data-sharing agreement can measure how the high-impact tutoring is being received by different subgroups within ECISD.