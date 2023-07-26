ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Ector County ISD announced Wednesday that more students are taking Advanced Placement exams, and more are earning qualifying scores than at any time in the past five years.

According to ECISD, students have been steadily getting higher scores on AP exams since the nationwide COVID cancellations in 2020. The school district says the exam results are important as they provide students with an opportunity to demonstrate their mastery of college-level material.

According to a release from ECISD:

In 2021, 1,319 ECISD students took AP exams and 251 earned a qualifying score.

In 2022, 1,664 ECISD students took AP exams and 291 earned a qualifying score.

In 2023, 1,849 ECISD students took AP exams and 379 earned a qualifying score.

The number of students taking the AP exams, the number of students earning a qualifying score, and the percentage of students doing so, 20.5%, are all the highest they have been in more than 5 years.

AP exams are given in May following the completion of an AP course taught at high school. AP exams are scored on a scale of 1 to 5, with scores of 3 or higher being considered a qualifying score. Earning a qualifying score on an AP exam can often earn college credit or advanced placement in college courses, helping students to save time and money when pursuing a college degree. AP exams can also help build a student’s college application profile, making them more attractive to colleges and universities.