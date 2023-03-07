ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- During their State of the District event, Ector County ISD highlighted some of their accomplishments as well as several large announcements regarding future projects.

ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri announced that the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme will soon be expanding through the addition of the IB Middle Years Programme at one middle school, as well as one IB Primary years Programme at one elementary school.

This will create the only elementary, middle, and high school IB pathway in the region.

In addition, Dr. Muri announced the district’s commitment to creating a Teacher Apprenticeship program. ECISD will be designing this program with the National Center for Grow Your Own.

Tracee Bentley, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Permian Strategic Partnership (PSP) announced the organization will be investing $100,000 into the program.

This is in addition to the federal support the program is eligible for because teaching K-12 is a registered apprenticeship by the U.S. Department of Labor.

The final announcement that was made involved the possibility of a new regional Career & Technical Education (CTE) center being part of a future bond proposal.

Bentley stated that if Ector County prioritizes education, and pass a bond for funding, the PSP would be willing to consider being one of the private partners to fill the gap.