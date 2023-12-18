ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Ector County ISD announced in a release on Monday that the District’s Alternative Education Center has earned the Texas CREST Award, which stands for “Counselors Reinforcing Excellence in Students in Texas,” from the Texas School Counselors Association.

The Association started CREST in 2005, aimed at recognizing schools which have demonstrated a commitment to using the Texas Model to improve the lives and achievements of students in academic, career, and personal domains.

At ECISD’s AEC, the counseling team includes Brenda Creear, Reynaldo Duran and the campus’ Communities in Schools representative Teena Castillo.

CREST looks at five categories within the counseling program:

Introduction to the School and the Role of the Professional School Counselor

Program Implementation Cycle

Foundational Components

Four Service Delivery Components

Program Curriculum

CREST winners will be recognized during the annual TSCA conference, which will be held February 4-6 in San Antonio, Texas.