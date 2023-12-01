ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County ISD issued a notice to parents Friday addressing school threats circulating on social media.

According to ECISD spokesperson, Mike Adkins, on Thursday afternoon, ECISD police learned of a social media message being shared among students at Wilson and Young Middle School. Adkins said the post claims to know of a threat to the school and lists several room numbers with potential targets.

ECISD officers investigated and were not able to find an actual threat toward the school, nor were they able to track down the origin of the message and do not believe there is a credible threat. However, as a precaution, ECISD sent a message to Wilson and Young parents last night letting them know that there would be additional officers on campus Friday.

This afternoon, the same message began passing between students at Nimitz Middle School. ECISD said the same message may begin spreading to students at other campuses as well, so they want all parents to be aware of the situation.

ECISD PD will continue to investigate to try and find the source of the post.