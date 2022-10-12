ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County ISD Board of Trustees addressed the district’s future needs at Tuesday night’s meeting by discussing what comes next as ECISD looks to a future bond proposal after one on the ballot last May failed.

That proposal consisted of two propositions totaling $398,255,000– had it passed, it would have funded the construction of a third high school in northeast Odessa on land the district already owns. It also would have provided money for facility repairs district wide and technology upgrades in classrooms as well as a new 150,000 square foot Career and Technical Education center. Classroom and labs within the CTE center would have offered training programs in areas such as welding, construction, health sciences, automation, HVAC, plumbing, etc.

ECISD said at that time that a third high school was needed to help alleviate crowding at Permian and Odessa High. Overcrowding is an issue high school administrators, staff, and students have faced for many years.

However, voters said no to both propositions; many said the district’s plan to build a high school at the intersection of Faudree Road and Yukon Road did not adequately address the needs of students living further west. They also cited concerns about traffic in that area and said the City would need to address traffic flow before any new school could be built on that land.

Others simply said they voted “no” because it wasn’t a good time to increase taxes amid record inflation.

Now, ECISD said it is going back to the drawing board to address voter’s concerns so that a future bond proposal might stand a better chance of passing.

Trustees said Tuesday night that they want to look further into the reasons the bond failed and added that after speaking to people in the community they believe that “most people agree the district’s needs are not going to go away and will only get more expensive to address”. However, they also noted that any future plan must pay attention to all areas of the city and county and “must resonate with ECISD staff members and ECISD parents who did not turn out in any substantial numbers to support the May bond proposal”.

They also acknowledged that people have asked for improved customer service at schools and that some parents feel unappreciated; not just locally, but around the state and nation.

In a recap of Tuesday’s meeting ECISD said it is the Board’s “job to establish the vision for the school district’s future, a future well beyond our lifetimes and into the next century; we need to sit down with parents, friends, neighbors and staff to listen to their concerns, answer their questions and make sure they know we believe in this district and love this district and want the very best for the children and employees of ECISD.”

Trustees then asked Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri to give them proposals for a bond timeline, a proposal for a bond committee structure, and help establish listening opportunities for Trustees to talk with staff members and parents.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to provide updates as talks of a future bond progress.