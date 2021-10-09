ECISD 100 year celebration at Ratliff Stadium

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – As a part of the 100 year Anniversary of ECISD, lots of festivities went on at Ratliff Stadium. Friday’s big rivalry game between OHS and Permian High brought the entire community together.

The Communications Officer for ECISD, Michael Adkins pleased he was with the turnout for Friday’s celebration.

“Tonight was our community tailgate, that we did in conjunction with OHS and Permian, which always brings a big crowd,” says Michael Adkins

Members of the Wild Bunch Broncos for Odessa High told us that they appreciate the support they receive each year from ECISD

“We wouldn’t be here without the support from the community and our school.” says the Wild Bunch Broncos

People packed the lots outside Ratliff, as a part of the ECISD’s 100-year celebration. From food trucks to the concert and a lot of tailgating, there was something for everyone to enjoy.