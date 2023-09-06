MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland ISD announced Tuesday that Early College High School at Midland College was recognized as one of the ‘Best High Schools,’ according to the U.S. News and World Report.

According to a release from MISD, rankings from the report placed ECHS at number 141 in 2023, out of more than two thousand high schools from across Texas. Additionally, the ECHS campus ranked number one for public high schools in the Midland Metropolitan area.

100% graduation rate and passage of all subjects on the STAAR, as well as 96% of students meeting grade level on STAAR testing are among the highlights in the report, according to the release.

MISD says the rankings are a testament to the school’s academic programs, faculty, and student achievements.

“We are thrilled and honored to receive these prestigious rankings from U.S. News,” said ECHS Principal Blanca Golson. “Our dedicated educators, motivated students, and supportive community should all celebrate this distinction. We are committed to providing an educational experience that prepares students for success in higher education and beyond.”

This comes after ECHS was named a National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education last year.