ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County Health Department will be hosting a vaccine clinic and resource fair next week.

Along with the clinic, there will be a resource fair, prizes, and local food vendors. Vendors include El Tigre Birrieria, Baby Mango Snack Bar, El Colega, Home Brew Coffee Co., Sunshine Treats,

The vaccine clinic and resource fair will be at 221 N Texas Avenue on July 10th, 11th, 17th, and 18th from 8am to 4pm.

The vaccine clinic will also be on July 22nd from 10am to 2pm but it is clinic only.

Wait times should be expected due to live registration at the event.

You can pre-register by calling 432-498-4141 ext. 0.

Participants must qualify for TVFC vaccines.