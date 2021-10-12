Easy, DIY ways to increase your home’s value

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – If you’re looking to sell your home, you of course want to get the best offer possible.

While increasing the value of your home can be expensive and as extensive as remodeling your whole kitchen, it can also be as simple as changing a few lightbulbs.

“Everything that you do is going to give you a little bit more edge against the market. So when buyers come in they’re not seeing the grout might still be dirty, or you’ve got some base boards that might be chipped,” said Jaime Cole,” owner of ELEMENT, a home staging service in Midland.

If you’re not sure exactly what might need fixing in your home, ELEMENT will come in and do a pre-listing consultation. Professionals will go through each room of your home and tell you what you can do to increase the value of your property.

“We walk through every space and talk to you about the things you can do so that you are making that money for your listing and getting those dollars back. And it doesn’t have to be a total kitchen gut. It can be as simple as freshening up the grout lines in the bathroom, scrubbing your windows really well, and getting your house decluttered. Those things right there are going to make it more appealing,” said Cole.

She says one common mistake people make when trying to sell their home is having mismatched lightbulbs.

“We often see a fatal mistake and this is mismatched lightbulbs. Be sure to stop and look at all of your fixtures. Pick a good neutral lighting, you don’t want something that’s super shocking white or too dark. Make sure they’re all the same level. If you have missing lightbulbs, make sure they’re replaced.”

In the video above, Cole shares other easy, DIY ways to increase the value of your home. She also sheds light on the importance of staging a home.

“Buying a house is an emotional experience. When you have it staged, so you have it set the way someone is going to live in it, and they can see themselves in that house, that’s where you’re going to draw that buyer in and get those offers” said Cole.

She says most buyers make a connection with a home in under 10 seconds. So, that first impression when they come in is very valuable.

“Vacant staging is definitely something you do to bring the highest return on investment whenever you’re trying to get your house sold. Houses that are staged are proven to sell at least 15-20 percent higher in the offers that they receive. They are proven to sell up to 76 times faster and get offers that are 5-25 percent higher than it’s neighbor that might be vacant.”

Fore more ways to increase your home’s value watch the video above. To learn more about ELEMENT and the services it offers click here.