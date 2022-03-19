EASTLAND COUNTY, TX. (NEXTSTAR) — The wildfires in Eastland County is effecting cattle farmers heavily.



With high diesel prices and thousands of acres of hay production completely decimated, this is something that will change business for many, who this is their livelihood.

Brady Allen is a cattle farmer himself near Midland, and says many of his friends are in the same industry, and some don’t know how they will stay in business now.

“Its going to devastate a lot of Texas for the remainder of the year, with a lot of the hay production burned up. That’s a big part of it, we don’t know where hays gonna be in price, it could be double or triple. Just like fertilizer has doubled and tripled. Then you add the fire on top of it, you’ve burned thousand of acres of hay production.” said Allen.

Allen says a huge part of recovering from this fire is figuring out how farmers will feed their cattle now.

He says many of them could potentially go out of business soon because of these hay fields being destroyed and the rise in prices for feed and fertilizer.

“There’s going to be come cattle farmers that just cant do it. They’ll either sell everything they got and try to start again later, or sell everything they’ve got and move on to something else.” said Allen.

Now several different organizations are accepting donations.

To help these ranchers and farmers out, Red Chain feeds in Gorman, is accepting hay and feed donations. Their phone number is 254-734-2252.

Rising Star Volunteer Fire Department is raising monetary donations at First Financial Bank or on the link here.