MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Bunny will be available for families to create lasting memories from March 17th until April 8th as part of the Bunny Photo Experience.

The Bunny Photo Experience will be open Monday-Friday from 11am to 7pm, Saturday from 10am to 8pm, and 12pm to 6pm on Sunday.

Reservations are strongly encouraged. You can make a reservation by going to the Where is Bunny website.

This is in addition to Midland Park Mall hosting the Easter Eggs-stavaganza on Saturday, March 18th from 1pm to 3pm.

Bunny ears will be given to the first 50 children. There willl be games, cupcake decorating, Bunny photo oportunities, and a chance to spin the prize wheel.

Prizes include a Stanley Cup, Kendra Scott Jewelry, Cornhole, and more.